2,500 MILES: Route 66 cyclists stop in Tulsa for trip ALS awareness

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A set of cyclists are more than halfway through a long trek on the Mother Road in Tulsa.

They are not only biking. They're raising money for

a special family who recently lost their husband and father to ALS, Lou Gehrig's disease.

The 2,500-mile journey on Route 66 is taking the duo from Santa Monica to Chicago.



Michael Myers and Richard Bennett are the cyclists participating in this impactful mission.

"He was a football player, and his number was 66 and he was born in 1966. And he was only 57 years old when he passed away and he had two small children," said Myers.

This is the third cross-county ride that they're doing for ALS awareness.

"So, this is now in memory of Leo, in honor of Leo and for his two children," said Myers.

His last ride from Oregon to Massachusett brought in $115,000 in donations, hoping to fight the disease.

This year's was the first cross-country ride since Leo’s passing.

"You know, I think the biggest thing about this, you know, it’s not about the ride. It’s not about the miles. It’s not that we’re riding from LA to Chicago. It’s more about spreading awareness of ALS for me," said Myers.

In the past, the donations went to ALS One in Boston. However, after this Route 66 trip, the money gathered will go to Leo's family.

"When I meet someone for the first time for a few minutes and next thing you know we’re hugging and crying and they are telling me, myself the story that they have and their family or their friend or coworker that has had ALS or has ALS and has passed and it’s just really heartbreaking. It just makes me want to do more to help," said Myers.



They named this ride the Expedition 66 Brave. Follow along on their trip here.

