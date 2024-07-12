TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced on July 12 that it has officially identified the first victim from the Tulsa Race Massacre graves investigation.

1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victim identified after 103 years

After serving in World War 1, C.L. Daniel of Newnan, Georgia, was in Tulsa, where he died from a gunshot wound in 1921.

Researchers linked his remains to a 1936 letter written by an attorney for his client, Amanda W. Daniel, who was C.L. Daniel's mother.

City of Tulsa

She had no discharge and had difficulty establishing his death.

Records from the National Archives show C.L. Daniel, was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1918 and was discharged in December of 1919.

In February of 1921, he was in Utah, working to find a job and a way back home to his mother in Georgia.

While it's unclear why Daniel was in Tulsa, notes from his mother's attorney and another from a U.S. Congressman from Georgia corroborate that C.L. was killed in Oklahoma.

The City of Tulsa and Intermountain Forensics are working with the family to arrange a proper burial.

The city said there is documented evidence of 17 other victims in Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said he hopes this generation of Tulsans can appreciate they helped his family.

