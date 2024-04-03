18-year-old pleads guilty to negligent homicide in deadly Bixby crash

TULSA, Okla. — 18-year-old Jacob Tucker pleaded guilty to negligent homicide for the car wreck that killed 15-year-old Kinsey Wright at 121st and Yale in October 2023.

Wright and two other Bixby Public School students were headed to soccer practice when Tucker ran a stop sign, hitting the car Wright was in. The car was sent into oncoming traffic when it was struck by a pickup, killing Wright.

Here's the initial coverage:

Bixby Student Killed, Others Hurt in Crash

Negligent homicide is a misdemeanor. Tucker was sentenced to 200 community service hours.

He must also:



Pay restitution

Attend a Victim Impact panel

Write a letter of apology to the victim's parents

Take a defensive driving course

Pay fines and costs

Do a drug and alcohol assessment

Wright's death devastated the Bixby community. She was remembered as being very supportive and committed to her family and her soccer team.

"There's just going to be a hole missing (in local soccer games), and you just have to explain to the kids how short life really is, and to be in the moment, to learn as much as you can, and try as hard as you can," said her coach Dan Roberts.



In response to her death, calls sparked for a stop sign to be added to the 121st and Yale intersection.

It was added to the intersection just a month later.

