City of Tulsa adding stop signs at intersection where teen died in crash

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa is adding an all way stop to the intersection of 121st and Yale.

This comes after the death of a Bixby teen, Kinsey Wright, in a crash at that intersection in October.

Wright was a passenger in a car involved in a crash on October 16. Police later arrested Jacob Tucker, 18, for negligent homicide. They said he rolled a stop sign leading to the crash.

Officials are urging people to allow more time to go through the area. The stops will be in place by November 14th. The city analyzed the intersection after the deadly crash and found the need for a traffic control device.

2 News previously reported on the push for changes to the intersection after her death.

The city plans to construct a new intersection to include turn lanes and traffic signals. There is not a timeline for that project.

