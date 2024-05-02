17-year-old arrested in stabbing at apartments near 51st and Sheridan

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department said one man is dead after a stabbing at Monaco Park Apartments near 51st and Sheridan Wednesday morning.

Officers told 2 News a 17-year-old boy stabbed 51-year-old Elgin Johnson.

Johnson died after the stabbing. TPD said it appeared to be a mental health incident while on scene.

Officers took the 17-year-old into custody at the scene of the stabbing.

The case falls under McGirt, so the U.S. Attorney's office will provide more information if the 17-year-old is charged with murder.

