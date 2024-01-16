17-year-old arrested after 'accidental' shooting killed 18-year-old

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 2:15 a.m. on Jan.14, near 31st and 129th E. Ave.

Police responded to a shooting and found 18-year-old Seely Rudolph fatally shot in the head.

After investigating the area, officers found the 17-year-old suspected shooter in a nearby home. TPD said the shooter, Rudolph and a woman were all in a car when the gun went off hitting Rudolph.

The shooter told investigators he was playing with the gun in the back seat when it accidentally fired, according to TPD. Officers said the shooter had a .45 semi-automatic 1911 pistol that he got from a friend's house.

TPD is investigating this as a murder.

This is a developing story.

