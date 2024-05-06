15-year-old arrested, accused of stabbing mom's boyfriend to death in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A 15-year-old is in jail after being accused of stabbing his mom's boyfriend to death.

The Tulsa Police Department said they responded to the Autumn Ridge Apartments at 17th and Memorial around 3 a.m.

Once there, officers found 29-year-old Rashaun Jackson stabbed in the chest. First responders attempted to save him, but he died shortly after.

Police said they believe the stabbing happened after a domestic dispute. Detectives said Jackson and the boy's mother came home. Jackson then allegedly got into an argument with the 15-year-old.

TPD said at one point, the teenager grabbed a butcher knife and stabbed Jackson.

The 15-year-old was arrested for First Degree Murder.

