14.1M school bond on the table in Hulbert

HULBERT, Okla. — Voters in Hulbert will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide on a more than $14.1 million bond for athletics facilities at the school.

Hulbert Public Schools may be known as a small district with less than 600 students, but they don't want to be known as a messy one.

District staff says classroom facilities have been well maintained and adequate for student learning, but their athletic facilities have not stayed competitive."

The bond would go toward a new track since their current one is cracking, crumbling, and growing grass long enough to be a safety hazard.

In addition, the current football field would be relocated and used for extra parking and space for future classroom growth. They would build a sports complex with a new track and combine it with the football field.

The current baseball and softball fields don't have any lights.

Alliana Justice is a softball player and sophomore at Hulbert.

"I do believe that we will be in town tomorrow for softball for an hour to go around and try to get people to vote," Justice said.

Plus - the bleachers are rotting, and the baseball field isn't regulation size. They also plan to upgrade the gymnasium bleachers and redesign the field house's lobby and other areas.

According to the district, the median property tax paid in Cherokee County is $505 a year. If passed, the $14.195 million capital investment would raise that amount $91 a year, which is about $8 more a month.

As of Tuesday, the community still needs to pay $290,000 for a 1.2 million building school bond passed in 2015.

"I'm not sure we'll get to play on it, but for the future, I really hope they'll get it done," Justice said.

