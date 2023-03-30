Grove Public Schools seeking $87M bond approval

GROVE, Okla. — Voters head to the polls on April 4 to decide on an $87 million school bond proposal from Grove Public Schools.

Grove school administrators say they are maxing out. 2 News was at the high school during passing periods where students are walking shoulder-to-shoulder. It was built in 2000 to house 600 and the student population is now more than 800.

“There has been people getting hit with doors, lots of shoving, elbowing, shoulder pushing, kind of chaotic at times,” said Avery Nichols, Grove High School freshman.

Video shows after-school traffic congestion at the middle school lined up for blocks.

The proposed bond would fund a new high school north of the current one and convert the existing building into a junior high, spreading students out to alleviate the congestion. It would also fund a new gym, practice facilities and add parking spots to the performing arts center.

Superintendent Pat Dodson says the bond passing is critical for class size that’s creeping up into the mid 30s.

“We’re trying to alleviate that because it’s not in the best interest of our kids,” Dodson said. “We need to provide them with the best opportunities within our school district.”

Dodson says the state’s new open transfer bill, allowing students to attend school anywhere, adds pressure to stay competitive.

“Jay to the south of us and Miami to the north both passed bonds showing they are going to invest in schools,” he said. “We don’t want to lose our kids to those schools.”

The bond would increase property taxes roughly 7%.

If passed, construction is expected to take 18 to 24 months.

