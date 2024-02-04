1 shot after hours long standoff in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby Police said an armed suspect barricaded themselves in a house near 131st and Memorial Sunday morning.

Around 5 a.m. officers received a domestic violence in progress call.

A man fired his gun at his wife, she was able to escape the home.

When officers arrived, the man began shooting his gun at officers from the house.

The Bixby Police Department activated the Southwest Regional SWAT team and set up a perimeter around the home.

The suspect continued to shoot at officers before they returned fire, shooting the suspect, who was transported to the hospital.

Thankfully, SouthPoint Church, located nearby had not started services and no officers were harmed during the standoff.

"The scene is safe and we have the crime scene secured right now and we're just waiting on the arrival of the OSBI," said Bixby Police Chief Todd Blish.

