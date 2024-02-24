1 man dead after shooting at homeless encampment

TULSA, Okla. — Just after Midnight on Feb. 24, Tulsa police were called to a homeless encampment near Madison and Peoria.

At the scene, officers found a man who died from a gunshot wound and an injured woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call 911.

This is a developing story.

