1 man dead after shooting at homeless encampment

TULSA, Okla. — Just after Midnight on Feb. 24, Tulsa police were called to a homeless encampment near Madison and Peoria.
At the scene, officers found a man who died from a gunshot wound and an injured woman.
The woman was taken to the hospital and is being treated for her injuries.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
If you have any information about the shooting, please call 911.
This is a developing story.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube