1 man dead after shooting at homeless encampment

Posted at 10:38 AM, Feb 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-24 11:38:24-05

TULSA, Okla. — Just after Midnight on Feb. 24, Tulsa police were called to a homeless encampment near Madison and Peoria.

At the scene, officers found a man who died from a gunshot wound and an injured woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call 911.

This is a developing story.

