1 dead in crash with school bus near Foyil on Highway 28A

FOYIL, Okla. — One person is dead after a crash with a school bus near Foyil, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the wreck happened on Highway 28A near 4230 Road.

The Claremore-Sequoyah school bus with girls basketball players on it wrecked into a car and went off the road. Everyone on the bus is okay.

OHP wouldn't explain how the wreck happened at this time.

A person in the car that wrecked with the bus passed away.

2 News is headed to the scene to learn more.

