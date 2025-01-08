Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead in crash with school bus near Foyil on Highway 28A

School bus crash ROCO.png
KJRH
School bus crash ROCO.png
Tolls helping fund new OHP trooper academy
Posted
and last updated

FOYIL, Okla. — One person is dead after a crash with a school bus near Foyil, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the wreck happened on Highway 28A near 4230 Road.

The Claremore-Sequoyah school bus with girls basketball players on it wrecked into a car and went off the road. Everyone on the bus is okay.

OHP wouldn't explain how the wreck happened at this time.

A person in the car that wrecked with the bus passed away.

2 News is headed to the scene to learn more.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US