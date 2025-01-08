1 dead in crash with school bus near Foyil on Highway 28A

FOYIL, Okla. — One person is dead after a crash with a school bus near Foyil, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said the wreck happened on Highway 28A near 4230 Road.
The Claremore-Sequoyah school bus with girls basketball players on it wrecked into a car and went off the road. Everyone on the bus is okay.
OHP wouldn't explain how the wreck happened at this time.
A person in the car that wrecked with the bus passed away.
2 News is headed to the scene to learn more.
