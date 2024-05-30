1 dead after standoff turns deadly at apartments near 61st and Mingo

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after a standoff at an apartment complex near 61st and Mingo turned into an officer-involved shooting.

According to Muscogee (Creek) Nation, a man assaulted his significant other and their 2-year-old child.

After neighbors stepped in to help the woman and her child, the suspect pulled a gun on them.

Tulsa Police Department arrived on scene at around 1:40 a.m. before realizing they were tribal citizens.

Lighthorse Police Department arrived at 1:50 a.m. and the mother and child were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect refused to come out of the apartment and Lighthorse activated their SWAT team.

The SWAT team acquired a search warrant and attempted to contact the man multiple times.

At around 5:30 a.m., the team broke out the window to deploy a drone to search the apartment.

Lighthorse SWAT climbed a ladder to put the drone into the window when the suspect shot at them.

One officer fell from the ladder and another was hit in the shoulder by the suspect's gunfire.

Officers shot the man multiple times and the medical team immediately rendered aid, but he died at the scene.

They are on paid leave while the FBI investigates the shooting and the injured officers are expected to make a full recovery.

