1 dead after midtown Tulsa shooting, police investigating possible self-defense

TULSA, Okla. — A man in his 40s died after being shot by another man who appeared to be invited into his home near 11th and Lewis, the Tulsa Police Department said.

Around 11:30 a.m. on June 6, officers found the man dead in his home. They found the other man nearby and questioned him.

TPD said the other man "may have been" invited in by someone else living at the home. After stopping by, a verbal fight happened between the two parties.

Officers said the fight escalated, and both men pulled out guns and fired shots at each other.

"Due to the complexity of this case, all the evidentiary details and investigative findings will be submitted to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office," TPD said. "The DA’s Office will thoroughly review the details and determine if charges are warranted."

