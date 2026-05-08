Seed libraries to help people grow vegetables and flowers

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Whether you're a first-time gardener or just want to experiment with growing vegetables or flowers, free seeds are available at your local library.

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Nine branches of the Tulsa City-County Library, as well as libraries in some surrounding counties, including Creek and Rogers, offer seed libraries at no cost. The seeds are often located right next to the gardening books.

Johanna Burton of the Tulsa Central Library said that the Library Seed collection is designed to be grown and shared.

"Basically, it is a collection of open-pollinated heirloom seeds that you can take home, grow, try to save some seeds from your best plants, and bring those back to share, but if that doesn't work out, you don't get in trouble."

Sharing seeds helps others try gardening or expand what they grow in an effort to eat better and save money.

Burton said donated seeds are welcome, with just a few simple requirements.

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"The important thing when you are bringing seeds back is just to label them and seal them. This is a Connecticut field pumpkin. And that's quite a bit of it. And the same person also donated a loofah."

Loofah is a vining plant grown to make natural sponges. Burton noted the donated batch was especially generous.

"And this thing is full of seeds," she said.

Because seed libraries rely on donations, you never know what you'll find. There may be herbs, vegetables, or flowers.

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Brenda Radke uses the seed library to grow pollinator flowers on her five acres in Bristow to attract butterflies.

She grows milkweed and other plants to support monarch butterflies along their migration trail.

"I am in the zone of the monarch. The monarch trail, and so we did a lot of milkweed and plants like that." Radke said. "I just spread them out on one of the gardening beds that I have, and we just watered it, and they just popped right out."

Brenda Radke

She said the variety of seeds available through seed libraries keeps things exciting each season.

"The good thing is that every year we get different flowers."

Seed Library locations:



Bixby Library, 20 E. Breckenridge

Tulsa Central Library, Fifth St. & Denver Ave.

Collinsville Library, 1223 W Main

Glenpool Library, 730 E 141st St.

Hardesty Regional Library, 8316 E. 93rd St.

Martin Regional Library, 2601 S Garnett Rd.

Nathan Hale Library, 6038 E 23rd St.

Suburban Acres Library, 4606 N Garrison

Zarrow Regional Library, 2224 W 51st St.

Will Rogers Library, 1212 N Florence Ave, Claremore

Bristow Public Library, 111 West 7th Ave, Bristow

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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