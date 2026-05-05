Mother's Day 2026: Moms say they prefer time over gifts as spending data sends mixed signals

TULSA, Okla. — Two major consumer surveys are sending mixed signals about Mother's Day spending this year, but the moms doing the celebrating seem to agree on what they actually want.

RetailMeNot's shopper survey found 72% of U.S. consumers intend to shop for Mother's Day this year, up from 65% last year. But LendingTree's data tells a different story — its survey found 66% of Americans plan to shop for Mother's Day, down from 71% last year.

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Destinie Billings, a mom and grandma spending time with family at LaFortune Park, said her most memorable Mother's Day gifts have had little to do with price tags.

"One gave us a new grandbaby, and the others homemade gifts, soaps, bouquets of flowers, whatever they picked out of the yard, and then we're all just spending time together," Billings said.

That sentiment is echoed in the data. When RetailMeNot asked consumers what the most underrated Mother's Day gift is, the top answers weren't products — they were relief. Twenty-one percent said quality time with family over a nice meal, 19% said a day to relax with no responsibilities, 12% said help with chores and errands, and 9% said simply being able to sleep in.

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Moms Jasmine McCloud and Angelica Cooper said they're not asking for much either.

"I don't ask for too much. I'm, I am blessed with my kids, so, just a relaxed day," McCloud said.

"Just a nice day to do a nice dinner and relax. I mean, we're moms every day," Cooper said.

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Rising prices are reshaping how people shop

For those who are buying gifts, LendingTree found average spending is expected to hit $153 this year, up from $148 in 2025. But inflation is pushing some shoppers out of the market entirely. Forty percent of those adjusting their spending cited rising prices as the main reason.

Matt Schulz, LendingTree chief consumer analyst, said the financial pressure is real.

"Prices are really high, so some people are just saying I just can't do it," Schulz said.

Traditional gifts remain the most popular choices for those who are shopping.

LendingTree found flowers or plants top the list at 45%, followed by cards or letters at 37%, and physical gifts such as jewelry, clothing, beauty products, or electronics at 33%.

RetailMeNot's data similarly shows flowers leading at 45%, followed by food or treats at 38% and gift cards at 32%.

Even smaller purchases are feeling the squeeze.

"Even greeting cards are still really, really expensive," Schulz said.

Schulz suggested shoppers looking to cut costs consider discount retailers.

"If you choose to go to like a dollar store, you can get them a whole lot cheaper," Schulz said.

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How shoppers plan to pay

LendingTree's data shows more than half of gift-givers — 54% — plan to pay with cash or a debit card. Twenty-five percent say they'll use a credit card, and nearly 1 in 10 plan to use a buy now, pay later plan.

More than half of gift-givers — 55% — say they may spend more than they can afford on Mother's Day gifts, up from 50% last year.

Schulz said that's a pattern worth reconsidering.

"Your mom doesn't want you to spend yourself into debt buying her gifts," Schulz said.

Rather than skipping the holiday altogether, RetailMeNot found many shoppers are shifting how they spend. Twenty-four percent are shopping sales, 18% are setting lower budgets, 11% are using promo codes or cash back, and 10% are splitting costs with family. Still, 27% say they're not changing their spending at all.

Schulz said the most meaningful gift is often the simplest one.

"What she really, really wants is your time more than anything else," Schulz said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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