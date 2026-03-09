IRS warns of surge in phony filing scams targeting refunds

TULSA, Okla. — As tax filing season approaches its midpoint, the IRS is warning filers about a surge in scams targeting their refunds.

Thousands packed the Tulsa Home and Garden Show over the weekend, with many planning to use their tax refunds for home improvement projects.

Debbie Ebel said. "We're looking for possibly a lawn mower, a new lawn mower, and we're also looking at redoing our kitchen and getting some bids on that."

The IRS warns scammers are working to intercept those refunds before filers have a chance to use them.

"We are seeing more people receiving text messages, calls that are pretending to be the IRS," IRS representative Yviand Serbones Hernandez said.

Scammers are using social media, texts, emails, and calls to pressure filers into making immediate payments, often threatening debt or demanding personal information such as Social Security and bank account numbers.

Serbones Hernandez said filers should know how to spot the difference between a real IRS contact and a fraudulent one.

"The IRS does not text or call for your information, so ignore those calls."

Taxpayer Steve Ebel said older filers are especially at risk.

"Being of the older generation, and people older than us are people they kinda target."

Steve and Debbie Ebel said they protect themselves by working with a trusted professional.

"We use an accounting service, tax service, brick and mortar," Steve Ebel said.

They also file electronically and receive their refund by direct deposit: something the IRS urges all filers to do to prevent someone else from filing a claim in their name.

To further protect yourself, or if you were scammed in the past, the IRS recommends applying for an IRS Personal Identification Number to secure your account.

If you are targeted by scammers, the IRS has launched a new webpage where you can report phony social media contacts, emails, texts, and identity theft. We have linked their page inside this story on the KJRH app.

