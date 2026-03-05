How to spot a scam before it costs you: Warning signs and ways to protect yourself

TULSA, Okla. — Scammers are targeting people through texts, emails, phone calls, and more, and the financial damage is staggering. In 2024, Americans lost more than $12.5 billion to scams, a 25% increase from 2023, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Data on 2025 losses is expected to be released soon.

"We don't want to see one more person get scammed, and it's an insane amount of money, billions of dollars, that leave our country," Mary Miller of the Social Security Administration's Office of Inspector General said.

From phony toll bills to fake prize winnings, scammers use whatever leverage they can to con people out of cash and personal information. Advocates are working to "slam the scam" by helping the public learn how to spot, avoid, and report fraud.

The four P's: How to recognize a scam

Miller uses a framework called the "four P's" to help people identify scam attempts.

Pretend: Scammers often pose as government agencies or law enforcement to frighten victims into revealing personal information or handing over access to their finances.

Problem: If someone contacts you claiming there is a problem with your Social Security number, driver's license, or financial accounts, that is a major red flag.

Pressure: Scammers create urgency and emotional pressure to push victims into making fast decisions without thinking them through.

Angela Rush, who was targeted by a scammer, described how she was nearly tricked into paying fake taxes to claim prizes, including $850,000.

"I want it to be real and part of me is sayin' no, it's not real, you knew from the start this is a bunch of baloney, but I really want it to be real," Rush said.

Scammers know how to push your buttons to get you to believe their lies. Sometimes that includes threatening victims with arrest and jail if they do not act immediately.

"To provide your personal information. Scammers want that right away, so they threaten or they entice," Yviand Serbones-Hernandez of the IRS said.

Payment: The same high-pressure tactics are used to demand immediate payment of phony fines or taxes. Scammers typically insist on gift cards or payment apps like Zelle, Venmo, or Cash App, methods that offer little chance of recovery once a victim realizes they have been deceived.

Loretta Simmers, who received a phony toll bill, described the threat she faced.

"If I didn't pay it, they were going to suspend my license registration," Simmers said.

10 ways to protect yourself from scammers

1. Treat urgency as a red flag. Scammers manufacture panic: "Act now or your account will be closed!" to short-circuit rational thinking. Slow down. Legitimate companies and government agencies do not pressure you to act immediately.

2. Never pay with gift cards, wire transfers, or crypto. These are scammers' preferred payment methods because they are nearly impossible to trace or reverse. If anyone demands payment this way, it is a scam.

3. Send unknown callers to voicemail. Adjust your phone settings so unrecognized numbers go straight to voicemail. Scammers rarely leave messages. If it is important, a legitimate caller will leave a message.

4. Verify independently before acting. If you receive a call or email from your bank, the IRS, the Social Security Administration, or any company, hang up and call the official number listed on its website. Do not use any number or link provided in the suspicious message.

5. Enable multi-factor authentication. Use multi-factor authentication on your email, bank, and social media accounts. Even if a scammer gets your password, it adds a critical second layer of protection.

6. Guard your personal information. Never give out your Social Security number, bank account information, or passwords to unsolicited callers or emailers, no matter how convincing they sound.

7. Be skeptical of "too good to be true" offers. Whether it is a job, prize, investment opportunity, or rental listing — if the deal seems unrealistically good, it probably is.

8. Keep software and antivirus programs updated. Outdated software is a frequent entry point for malware and ransomware. Install reputable antivirus software and keep all devices up to date.

9. Check in on older relatives. Seniors 70 and older suffer the highest individual financial losses when victimized. A regular conversation about recent offers or calls can make a difference.

10. Report scams, even if you were not fooled. If scammers reach out to you, report what happened at reportfraud.ftc.gov, whether you lost money or not. Reporting helps track which scams are active and who is being targeted.

