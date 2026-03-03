Spring break travel is up in 2026, but Americans are spending less on their trips

TULSA, Okla. — More Americans are planning spring break trips this year, but a new survey shows they're redesigning those trips to spend less, and a new conflict overseas is adding another layer of uncertainty for some travelers.

story blocks

A RetailMeNot survey of more than 1,100 U.S. adults found 61% plan to travel this spring, up from 48% last year. But the average amount travelers plan to spend is down 11%, dropping from $1,370 to $1,219.

KJRH

Alex Kleven and Libby Kramer are among those spring break travelers. The two were wrapping up a long-weekend trip to Tulsa to visit family.

"Went to Florida last year, so we came down to Oklahoma this year to visit family. I think we're spending probably a similar amount, but I do feel like airfare is a little more expensive now," Kleven said.

Kramer said the cost doesn't stop her family from making the trip.

"I think we just have to be conscientious about the spending, but we live away from family, so we always make it a priority to travel and see them," Kramer said.

According to the survey, travelers aren't canceling trips. They're rebuilding them to fit tighter budgets. About a third of travelers are taking shorter trips, such as a long weekend instead of a full week. Another 26% are choosing more budget-friendly destinations, and 15% are stacking discounts, rewards, and cash back to offset costs.

KJRH

Stephanie Carls, a retail insights expert at RetailMeNot, said the shift reflects a broader change in how Americans approach travel spending.

"We could really see this as we're in the era of the edited trip. People are keeping those experiences, but trimming the excess," Carls said.

Carls said many travelers still leave money on the table when it comes to travel extras.

"When people really sit down and start to figure out exactly how some of that math works, that's when I think you have that quick moment of realization of, this is adding up really fast, and it's beyond what you've just paid to book that trip," Carls said.

She added that artificial intelligence is now playing a growing role in travelers' planning. The survey found 36% of spring travelers say they're using AI tools to compare prices, research destinations, and time their bookings to keep costs in check.

KJRH

Meanwhile, the onset of a new conflict overseas is raising questions for travelers with international plans. Meghna Maharishi, an airline reporter at Skift, said the most immediate impact is on flights to the Middle East and Asia.

She said Delta and United have paused flights to affected regions through at least March 31, while American Airlines has paused certain routes through March 29. Flights to destinations like India have also been disrupted, as some routes depend on Middle East airspace.

Maharishi said travelers whose flights have been canceled can reasonably expect airlines to cover fare differences and waive change fees for rebookings.

"If you are going to Asia, for example, if you can get a flight that maybe has a layover that's not in the Middle East, and maybe it's in Europe, for example, that might be able to, you know, help sort of like overcome those delays and cancellations that we're seeing," Maharishi said.

She added that travelers who are uncomfortable with the uncertainty may want to consider postponing international travel to affected regions, noting that both Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports were struck over the past weekend.

For Kleven and Kramer, the global uncertainty isn't enough to keep them from traveling.

"We want to be extra cautious, obviously, but it's still important for us to get out and go and see things, so trusting that it's safe," Kleven said.

The two plan to continue traveling while keeping an eye on how global concerns and price changes could affect future trips.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

