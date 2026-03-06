HOME IMPROVEMENT: Tulsans find inspiration and estimates at Home & Garden Show

TULSA — The Tulsa Home and Garden Show is running through Sunday at the Tulsa County Fairgrounds, giving do-it-yourselfers and budget-conscious homeowners a chance to browse more than 500 vendors, compare prices, and gather ideas for home and garden improvement projects.

Sandra Gilcrist came to the show looking for a storm shelter.

"I'm learning a lot about tornadoes and the different strengths and the different sizes or thickness of them that you need," Gilcrist said.

She's also finding that prices are near what she planned to budget for a shelter.

"Well, I was thinking around $5,000 and that's kind of $5,000 to $6,000 is what I'm seeing."

In the garden area, 4-year-old Jordan and his 10-year-old sister Piper are picking up new plants and trees to put in their home garden. They're already learning to grow vegetables and flowers at home. They told 2 News their favorite vegetables to grow are peas and okra.

When asked what happens when seeds go in the dirt, Jordan said, "They grow into a few plants."

His sister Piper said growing something makes her feel "happy."

Master Gardeners are on hand to help visitors learn to grow flowers and vegetables — a low-cost way to lower grocery bills and eat better.

"Surprisingly enough, a lot of the big questions revolve around tomatoes, and behind us we have a lot of fact sheets that are free that we hand out to people," Gerry Weber of the Tulsa Master Gardeners said.

When asked the key to success when growing vegetables, Weber said, "Patience."

Whether visitors are looking to save money by growing their own vegetables or tackling a home improvement project, the show offers a wide range of ideas to help get started.

Kirk Shell with the Tulsa Home Builders Association said do-it-yourselfers are showing strong interest in floating floor options for a couple of practical reasons.

"That's very common with kids and dogs in wet areas." And he adds when it comes to installing it yourself, "That's something that's very doable."

Shell told 2 News bathroom remodels are also a high-interest item when it comes to folks coming out to the show to get ideas.

"An upstairs tub with a surround, new floor, and vanities is going to be in the neighborhood of $13,000 to $15,000."

For those looking to hire someone for the work, many vendors are offering special discounts for projects contracted during the show.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

