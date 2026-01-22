How to keep your house warm without breaking the bank this winter

As Oklahoma braces for this weekend's potential for brutal cold, heating bills are about to spike. But there are proven ways to keep those costs in check without falling prey to popular myths that could cost you big time.

2 News checked in with Aspen Wilson from Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric to find out what works and what doesn't when temperatures plunge.

story blocks



Myth 1: Crank up the heat to warm your house faster

"The key here is consistency," Wilson said.

A constant temperature costs less in the long run and puts less strain on your furnace than constantly adjusting the thermostat.

KJRH

Myth 2: Use space heaters instead of your furnace

"Space heaters should be used more as a supplemental heat, not your primary heat," Wilson said.

And never leave them unattended or on while you sleep to prevent accidental fires.

KJRH

Myth 3: You only need to worry about pipes freezing in really cold climates

This is false. If it's below 32 degrees and your pipes are exposed, they can potentially freeze.

To prevent pipes from freezing, if they're on your home's exterior walls, open cabinet doors to let warm air circulate around them.

Also, turn on the taps. Moving water helps prevent freezing.

"Typically, you want to have it just going up like a pencil stream," Wilson said.

Not just a slow little drip. Your water bill may go up slightly, but it's a lot cheaper than paying to replace burst pipes.

"Which could get pretty expensive," Wilson said.

Outside, don't forget to disconnect your hose, let it drain, and put a cover on the spigot so it doesn't freeze. These covers are really inexpensive, costing $5 or less.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

