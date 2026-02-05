Americans spending less on Super Bowl parties; more on gambling

TULSA, Okla. — More Americans plan to watch the Super Bowl this year, but they're tightening their belts when it comes to spending on the big game.

A new LendingTree survey found that 80% of Americans plan to watch the Super Bowl this year, up from 75% last year. However, those viewers expect to spend an average of $129, down from $142 last year.

KJRH

"It's no secret that people's budgets are tight, and that the price of everything is rising, and it's really putting a squeeze on people's budgets, and that is causing people to have to pull back on a lot of things," said Matt Schulz, LendingTree's Chief Consumer Finance analyst. "And one of those sacrifices that we're seeing people make is maybe spending a little bit less on something like a Super Bowl party, and we're certainly seeing that this year.

story blocks

The biggest chunk of Super Bowl spending remains on food and beverages.



71% of viewers plan to buy party snacks and drinks.

20% team clothing or accessories

18% streaming subscriptions to watch the game (18%)

KJRH

While traditional spending is down, one area is seeing a surge in growth: sports betting.

The survey found that 54% of Super Bowl viewers plan to place a bet this year, up sharply from 41% last year.

"It's no secret that gambling is big business, and especially when it comes to football and the Super Bowl. It's an integral part of watching football in this country today," Schulz said.

The betting includes everything from informal handshake wagers during the game and office pools to bets placed through casinos and online sportsbooks.

Among the survey's other findings:



21% of respondents say they plan to spend less on the Super Bowl this year than last

19% expect to spend more

61% expect to spend the same amount.

Just under half of viewers say the game itself is their primary reason for watching. Among the 51% tuning in for other reasons, top motivations include entertainment such as the halftime show (17% of viewers) and commercials (14%), as well as spending time with family (11%).

Schulz warns that while enjoying the game is understandable, fans should be careful not to let excitement lead to financial trouble.

"Doing a little bit of gambling, having a little bit of fun, is completely understandable, but it's like most things. In moderation, it's really not that big of a deal. It's just that when things are done too much, to too big of a degree too often, is when people get themselves in some trouble," Schulz said.

The survey surveyed more than 2,000 Americans about their Super Bowl spending plans.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

