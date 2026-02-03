Americans reveal financial deal-breakers that can end dating relationships

TULSA, Okla. — A new study shows more than half of Americans consider financial dishonesty a relationship deal-breaker. Some call it "financial infidelity."

With Valentine's Day approaching, love and money are on many people's minds. A study released Feb. 3 reveals that financial transparency has become crucial in modern dating relationships.

"We asked Americans about general dating feelings, so how they feel about talking about money when they're dating, and we found that people have pretty strong feelings about that," said Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet.

The research shows that most Americans feel that if a partner lies about something financial, it's a relationship deal-breaker. However, about half of Americans admit they haven't always been totally honest about their finances, including lying about purchases.

Top 5 financial dating deal-breakers

According to the study, these behaviors are most likely to end relationships:

Asking to borrow money (46%) Always expecting their partner to pay for dates (38%) Living with family or roommates (32%) Not investing for the future (31%) Having no savings (28%)

How to avoid financial relationship sabotage

Palmer recommends couples have regular "money check-ins" to stay financially aligned.

"One of the best things that couples can do to stay on the same page financially is to have regular money check-ins with each other. Some people like to call it a money date," Palmer said.

The process isn't complicated. Every month or so, couples should sit down and discuss whether they're on the same page about spending and share their financial goals. Developing a joint budget can also help as relationships progress and couples talk about their future together.

Financial honesty from the beginning can prevent the kind of deception that leads to relationship breakdowns, helping couples build trust alongside their romantic connection.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

