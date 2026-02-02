Oklahoma ranks 6th nationally for household income spent on Ozempic

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans using the popular GLP-1 drug, Ozempic, are spending nearly 10% of their household income on the popular diabetes and weight loss prescription. For some, it is creating a significant financial burden.

A new study from ValuePenguin/LendingTree reveals that Oklahoma ranks sixth nationally in the share of annual income spent on Ozempic. The median household in Oklahoma would spend $5,988 per year, or $499 per month, for a 2 mg dose of the GLP-1 drug, representing 9.1% of their total household income.

"In Oklahoma specifically, you're looking at close to 10% of a median household's total income, just to pay for this drug for one person in a single year," said Talon Abernathy, senior health insurance writer at ValuePenguin by LendingTree.

story blocks

GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic are FDA-approved to treat diabetes and weight loss, making them extremely popular. Without insurance, these medications typically cost $900 to $1,400 per month. Even with insurance, co-pays can be about half that amount, depending on your plan.

The high costs are already impacting health insurance premiums. GLP-1 costs are a key contributor to the 35% overall increase in health insurance premiums in 2026.

"GLP-1 drugs have proven so popular and expensive that insurers say they are a major reason for the higher health insurance rates we're seeing in 2026. Everyone is paying more each month as plans absorb the cost of GLP-1s," Abernathy said.

Ways to reduce costs

Despite the high prices, there are several ways to bring down the cost of GLP-1 drugs, whether you have insurance or not.

First, check with your insurance plan. Coverage varies by insurance company and plan.

"Insurance companies will often cover Ozempic or other GLP-1 drugs for diabetes, kidney disease, or other health conditions," Abernathy said.

However, insurance typically won't cover these drugs solely for weight loss. If you're pre-diabetic, you have a better chance of getting Ozempic covered through insurance rather than using it only for weight loss.

You may need pre-authorization from your insurance company, which requires calling ahead to get approval before starting on the medication.

story blocks

Patient assistance programs

For those who can't get coverage through insurance, drug manufacturers offer specific programs to help people with low incomes.

"Ozempic has something called Ozempic Patient Assistance, which is available to people who make less than about $62,600 per year. That's about 4 times the federal poverty line, or about $129,000 per year for a family of four," Abernathy said.

He adds, if you qualify for this program, Ozempic can be much cheaper or even free. Most major GLP-1 drug manufacturers offer similar patient assistance programs.

Future cost-saving options

Later this year, you may be able to buy these drugs directly through an online marketplace hosted by the federal government called TrumpRx. The site's start time has yet to be announced. What is known, "these drugs are advertised as costing $350 if you buy directly through this marketplace. Now, you can't use your insurance for this," Abernathy said.

While the $350 won't count toward your deductible, it would be significantly cheaper than buying directly through the manufacturer.

Story Blocks

National impact

The study found that 58% of Americans taking GLP-1s say they struggle to afford them and have delayed, skipped or stopped taking them as a result.

Additionally, 55% of Americans who know about GLP-1s say they would likely use Ozempic for weight loss if it were fully covered by insurance, including two out of three millennials.

Unfortunately, there are currently no generic GLP-1 drugs available, and meaningful competition likely won't emerge until about 2031 when some patents expire.

For now, the best options for reducing costs include:



checking drug manufacturer websites for coupons and financial assistance programs

exploring insurance coverage for medical conditions beyond weight loss,

keeping an eye out for the upcoming TrumpRx marketplace

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

