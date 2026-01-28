Thousands of PSO customers impacted by billing glitches. Hundreds had power cut off during freezing weather

TULSA, Okla. — Two separate billing problems at Public Service Company of Oklahoma are causing confusion and frustration for customers, with one issue leaving over 1,300 people without electricity during record-breaking cold weather.

2 News investigated both issues after customers reached out to the Problem Solvers for help

Jane Deason, a retiree who carefully monitors her electric usage and bill, discovered PSO's auto-pay system had split her $225 bill payment, crediting only a small portion and marking her account overdue.

When she called customer service, representatives told her, "They were having trouble with the automatic payment, and I could go ahead and make my payment manually. And when I asked them, well, what happens if I make my payment manually, and then you get it fixed and you take the money out of my account?" Deason said. "She said, no, it goes on your next bill,"

Deason worries the potential of double payments taken from customers on fixed incomes will create a significant hardship.

"For us, $220. I mean, that's groceries," Deason said.

2 News reached out to PSO on Deason's behalf - it's response: "For privacy reasons, we do not discuss details of specific customers’ bills but we are working with Ms. Deason and will ensure this issue is resolved."

When pressed for whether others faced the same issue, PSO's spokeman, Matt Rahn sent a statement saying it does. In fact, thousands of PSO customers are affected.

...approximately 5,300 PSO on AutoPay (checkless automatic payment) who were set to have payments withdrawn December 24-29.



We are working to resolve the issue, and our customer service team is prepared to help any customers who may have questions. Matt Rahn, Public Service Company of Oklahoma

So check your statement and check your bank account to see if this impacts your payment. If if does, immediately contact PSO for help.

The second serious issue involves customers in the Power Pay program. Heather Crittenden was among those affected and alerted the 2 News. As a single mother with congestive heart failure, she relies on the Power Pay program after falling behind on her electric bill.

On Monday, January 26 there was a brief disruption in service to approximately 1,350 PSO customers due to a system error. PSO quickly realized the issue and immediately began working to remotely reconnect the customers. The majority of the impacted customers had their power restored within 30 minutes. All customers were restored within just under two hours. PSO deeply apologizes for the error and has since put safeguards in place to prevent this from occurring again. Matt Rahn, Public Service Company of Oklahoma

If you're experiencing similar billing issues with PSO, contact the Problem Solvers. We will continue following up with the utility company for answers.

