Americans scale back Valentine's spending but keep celebrating love

TULSA, Okla. — Valentine's Day shoppers are tightening their belts this year, with new data showing Americans plan to spend significantly less on the holiday of love while still finding meaningful ways to celebrate.

According to LendingTree's latest study, Americans plan to spend an average of $132 on Valentine's Day this year, down from $179 last year. RetailMeNot's research shows an even steeper decline, with spending dropping 36% from 2025 levels to an average of $105.

"Most people want to give generously on Valentine's Day, but tough times often require sacrifice. For many people, that means dialing back on holiday spending," said Matt Schulz, LendingTree's chief consumer finance analyst.

The spending cuts come as prices for popular Valentine's gifts continue to climb.

Valentine's chocolates have increased in price by nearly 12% from last year, while jewelry prices have risen by almost 8%.

Despite financial pressures, 84% of Americans still plan to celebrate Valentine's Day, according to a RetailMeNot survey.

The key difference is how they're approaching their purchases.

"Americans are watching their wallets, but not their hearts," said Stephanie Carls, retail insights expert at RetailMeNot. "They are spreading this budget across more people and finding more ways to make everyone in their life feel special without overspending."

Self-gifting emerges as a major trend

One notable shift is the rise of self-gifting: 33% of Valentine's Day shoppers plan to buy gifts for themselves in 2026. This represents a significant change in how the holiday is celebrated, moving beyond traditional romantic partnerships.

The most popular Valentine's gifts remain:



chocolate and candies at 59%

restaurant or bar visits at 36%

gift cards at 33%.

Among those in relationships, 47% say rising costs have made gifts harder to afford, and one in four say they might take on debt for Valentine's Day purchases. However, 72% say they would be upset if their partner went into credit card debt to pay for the holiday.

"There's no question that a lot of people see how much you spend on them as a measure of how much you value them, but the good news is that in our survey, we found that most partners say that they wouldn't want their significant other to spend themselves into debt over a Valentine's Day gift," Schulz said.

Smart shopping strategies for Valentine's Day

Retail experts recommend several strategies for celebrating Valentine's Day without breaking the bank:

Compare flower delivery costs: Prices vary widely between services, and delivery fees can double your expected costs. Consider grocery stores or same-day options like Instacart for budget-friendly alternatives.

Skip expensive roses: Consider longer-lasting alternatives like succulents, houseplants, or dried flowers. These options feel just as thoughtful and provide lasting value. Delivering flowers a day before Valentine's Day can also save money.

Buy smaller boxes of chocolate: With chocolate prices up across the board, shoppers are buying smaller quantities and comparing prices across stores.

Stack your savings: Use browser extensions to automatically apply coupons, promo codes, and cash back offers at checkout. When buying gifts for multiple people, small percentage savings add up significantly.

The trend toward more cautious spending appears to be a temporary response to economic conditions rather than a permanent shift away from Valentine's Day celebrations. Shoppers are simply becoming more strategic about how they express their love while managing their budgets.

