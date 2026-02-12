Free tax preparation help available through IRS VITA program

TULSA, Okla. — With lots of new changes to the tax code, many want help preparing this year's forms.

Hiring a tax preparer can be expensive, but depending on your income, free help is available through the IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

Across Green Country, VITA volunteers are helping fill out and file their tax returns at no cost. Those eligible include:



low to moderate income earners

those with disabilities

those needing language help

people over 60

Life Senior Services in Tulsa is one location offering the free service specifically for seniors.

"We help seniors 60 and over. The age group is for 60 plus, the income limit is $69,000, and that's gross income, all income, all sources," said Deborah McIntyre, a tax preparer at the location.

KJRH

Butch Payton told 2 News he and his wife use the free service because it takes the stress out of doing their taxes.

"I don't trust myself. I don't know enough about the taxes and all that or the programs," Payton said.

McIntyre said all VITA tax preparers are IRS certified, so they're up-to-date on all the deduction changes this year - from child tax credits and new vehicle interest deductions for certain models to a big one for those 65 and older.

"Seniors receive an additional $6,000 deduction, and so that's a very exciting change for the folks that we help, which means they, if they've had taxes withheld, they may get a bigger refund," McIntyre said.

Many organizations in the Tulsa area host VITA tax-preparation locations, such as Tulsa Responds and Goodwill Industries. You can also find a location close to you in Green Country by using the IRS Free Tax Prep Site locator, which can help you find additional locations.

Some area VITA Tax Preparation Locations:

LIFE Senior Services, Inc: 5950 E 31st Street, Tulsa, OK 74135

Tulsa Responds: 2174 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74129

Martin Regional Library: 2601 S Garnett Rd, Tulsa, OK 74129

Roma Berry Center for Seniors: 4821 S 72nd E Ave. Tulsa, OK 74135

TPS Parent Resource Center: 525 E 46th St N, Tulsa, OK 74126

South Tulsa Community House: 5780 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105

Dream Center North: 200W 46th St. N, Tulsa OK 74126

Goodwill Industries of Tulsa: Various sites typically requiring appointments via goodwilltulsa.org/freetaxprep

Northeastern State University: 3100 New Orleans St. Broken Arrow, 74014

CN Catoosa:

701 W Rollins St. Catoosa, OK 74015



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

