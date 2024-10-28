TEST MORNING TEST

Happy Monday!

What do you need to know today?

Dress for a hot day! Temps could hit 87!

It is also going to be WINDY. Tulsa and other area counties are under a burn ban, so make sure you're taking precautions.

This is Tulsa, so there are construction projects to keep an eye on when planning your drive to school or work today.



I-244 EB connector to WB SH-11

Current severity is minor

so expect average speeds between 41 - 55 MPH

Ramp closed for bridge repairs in Tulsa on I-244 EB connector to WB SH-11. Reported by ODOT

I-244 EB between I-44/OK-66/Exit 1 and US-75

Current severity is minor

so expect average speeds between 41 - 55 MPH

Closed due to road construction in Tulsa on I-244 EB between I-44/OK-66/Exit 1 and US-75. Reported by ODOT

I-244 WB between US-75/Exit 2 and I-44/OK-66/Exit 1

Current severity is minor

so expect average speeds between 41 - 55 MPH

Closed due to road construction in Tulsa on I-244 WB between US-75/Exit 2 and I-44/OK-66/Exit 1. Reported by ODOT



Now, what happened while you were sleeping?

People in Sand Springs are getting a new ambulance service and they have some questions. 2 News Emma Burch is answering them —> READ MORE

Post-election day violence? That's the real concern people across the United States have right now. We are about a week out from the election.

Election 2024 US voters concerned about post-election violence and efforts to overturn results AP via Scripps News

Back on the menu!

Never fear— McDonald's is bringing back the Quarter Pounders with cheese after tests say the beef did not cause E. coli. A recent outbreak is being blamed for one death and sickening 75 people.

McDonald's Quarter Pounders return to the menu after testing rules out beef as E. coli source

