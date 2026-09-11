Warm and Humid with a Few Storms

TULSA, OKLA — Friday will be warmer and more humid as southerly winds return. Highs will climb into the lower 90s, with heat index values nearing 100 degrees in a few spots.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly across southeast Oklahoma, while most of the area stays dry. Any storms that develop could produce locally heavy rain.

Some patchy fog also could develop early Friday morning, especially where rain fell yesterday and skies have cleared.

Friday night football games will be warm and humid, but temperatures should be more manageable than during the first two weeks of the season.

A few more showers and thunderstorms could develop Saturday, but confidence remains low on exactly where storms will form and how widespread they will be.

Even with a few storms around, temperatures will climb back into the 90s. Afternoon heat index values could again rise above 100 degrees in parts of the area.

The heat really ramps up Sunday and Monday. Highs are expected to push toward 100 or higher across a large portion of eastern Oklahoma, with heat headlines likely needed.

Gusty south winds will also return, increasing fire weather concerns given the ongoing drought and dry conditions.

A few storms could approach the Kansas border Saturday night into early Sunday, but most of that activity is expected to stay north of the area.

Unseasonably hot and mostly dry weather will continue through at least the middle of next week. Highs will remain well into the 90s, with only limited chances for showers and thunderstorms, mainly near the Kansas line.

There are signs of another cold front approaching later next week, which could bring better rain chances and another cool down toward more seasonable temperatures. However, the timing of that front remains uncertain.