Very Cold Start to Tuesday

TULSA, OKLA — Very cold start this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 20s and teens out-the-door.

Southerly winds return helping to boost temperatures in the mid to lower 50s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Quiet this evening with overnight lows around freezing.

Above normal temps and dry conditions remain in the forecast for both New Years Eve and New Year's Day.

Highs for both days in the upper 50s with overnight lows trending above freezing in the mid to upper 30s.

Low precipitation chances over the next several days with an isolated chance possible late Thursday into Friday with a passing cold front.

This front will also bring a slight cool down Friday night into Saturday. Warmer temperatures return this weekend.

