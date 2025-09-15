Hot Temperatures Continue Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Another hot day ahead with temperatures in the low 90s this afternoon. Look for a mix of sun and cloud with calm south winds. Isolated showers possible late this afternoon and evening but most will remain dry.

Upper 60s to start Tuesday morning with partly cloudy skies. Calm south winds and highs remaining hot in the low 90. Isolated storm chances in the afternoon/evening.

Scattered storms increase Wednesday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Storm chances continue overnight throughout Thursday. Highs dropping in the low 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

Rain chances continue Friday morning with more dry conditions the rest of the day. Afternoon highs in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies and south wind 5-15 mph.

This weekend looks warm with highs in the mid to low 80s. Partly cloudy skies and isolated storm chances both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great week ahead!

