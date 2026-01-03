Cold and Cloudy Saturday Morning

TULSA, OKLA — The first weekend of the New Year is starting off cold with temperatures near freezing this morning.

Highs cooler than what we've had over the last several days, but still trending above average in the mid to lower 50s.

Clear and quiet this evening with overnight lows around 30 degrees.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s with the return of southerly winds.

Early next week, a more pole-ward jet stream will allow above normal high temperatures in the 70s and 60s to build northward into our area.

During the middle of next week, a pattern change in the jet stream will pull moisture northward and track storms systems around our area which will increase precipitation chances for the latter part of next week.

