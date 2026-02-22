Chilly Temperatures Through Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Lots of sunshine for Sunday with temperatures this afternoon with the upper 40s. Winds out of the north 10-20 mph with overnight lows near 20°.

After a cold start to Monday, similar conditions are expected by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s with calm north winds becoming south and mostly sunny skies.

Morning lows in the upper 30s Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures back in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. SSW winds 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. This combination with relative humidity 15-30% brings elevated fire weather.

A pleasant Wednesday with morning lows near 50°. Afternoon highs in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

A cold front moves in Thursday with breezy north winds 10-20 mph. Afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s with a few rain showers but most will be dry.

Back to spring-like temperatures Friday and Saturday. Morning lows in the mid to low 40s but afternoon highs in the low 70s. Breezy south winds Friday then gusty north winds Saturday.

Have a great week ahead!!

