Another Hot Day Ahead

TULSA, Okla. — Another hot day with highs for Sunday in the low 90s. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with breezy southerly winds. We could see some isolated showers this evening, especially for northwest parts of the area.

Morning temperatures near 70° for Monday with a few stray showers in the morning. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s and southerly winds 5-15 mph.

Similar conditions expected Tuesday with highs still in the low 90s. A few isolated showers along with calm south winds.

Upper 60s to start Wednesday morning. Scattered showers and storms possible with highs in the upper 80s.

Scattered storms continue Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid 60s. By the afternoon, look for highs in the mid to low 80s.

A quiet Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great week ahead!

