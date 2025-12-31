Above Normal Temps to Ring in the New Year!

TULSA, OKLA — Above normal temps remain in the forecast for both New Years Eve and New Year's Day.

Highs for both days in the upper 50s with overnight lows trending above freezing in the mid to upper 30s.

Low precipitation chances over the next several days with an isolated chance possible late tomorrow into early Friday with a passing cold front.

This front will also bring a slight cool down Friday night into Saturday with much warmer temperatures returning Sunday in the 60s.

Highs look to trend even warmer to start the work week in the mid to upper 60s for Monday and Tuesday!

