Tulsa native Bryce Thompson transferring from Kansas to OSU

TULSA, Okla. — It's official! Bryce Thompson chose Oklahoma State over Oklahoma and Tulsa on Thursday.
Thompson spent his freshman season at the University of Kansas before sustaining injuries that didn't allow much playtime. He announced he planned to transfer for his sophomore season and his final decision was between Oklahoma State, OU, or Tulsa.
Ultimately, Mike Boynton and the Cowboys won out by gaining Thompson to their roster. He is expected to follow the footsteps of Cade Cunningham, who is predicted to be a top NBA Draft pick this year.
Thompson previously attended Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa.
