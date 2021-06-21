Watch
Sports

Actions

Patrick Callan secures spot on Team USA

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 14:52:31-04

Patrick Callan is going for gold this summer. He officially secured his spot on the Team USA roster to compete in the Summer Games.

Callan finished sixth in the men's 200m freestyle final, just fifteenth hundredths of a second behind fourth place and an automatic spot. However, after all the qualifying races were completed Sunday night, Callan's time and position landed him a spot on the team in the 4x200m freestyle relay event.

Relay heats will take place on July 27, and the final will be on July 28.

Callan is from Owasso and attended Bishop Kelley High School.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7