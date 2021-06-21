Patrick Callan secures spot on Team USA

Patrick Callan is going for gold this summer. He officially secured his spot on the Team USA roster to compete in the Summer Games.

What a week and what a night! So excited to represent the United States in Tokyo! #SwimTrials21 pic.twitter.com/nQkCLgVq8l — Patrick Callan (@PatrickCallan19) June 21, 2021

Callan finished sixth in the men's 200m freestyle final, just fifteenth hundredths of a second behind fourth place and an automatic spot. However, after all the qualifying races were completed Sunday night, Callan's time and position landed him a spot on the team in the 4x200m freestyle relay event.

Relay heats will take place on July 27, and the final will be on July 28.

Callan is from Owasso and attended Bishop Kelley High School.

