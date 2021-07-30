OU Board of Regents hold special meeting to discuss athletic conference membership

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The OU Board of Regents is meeting on Friday to discuss the university's athletics conference membership.

On Monday, the Sooners and the Longhorns released a joint statement that they were denying to renew their media rights contract with the Big 12 Conference.

READ MORE: OU, Texas denies to renew contract with the Big 12, expected to join SEC

Since then, both universities have submitted their request to join the Southeastern Conference. Officials from the SEC unanimously voted to allow OU and Texas to join.

All competing sports would join the SEC effective July 1, 2025, for the 2025-26 academic year.

READ MORE: SEC votes unanimously to invite Oklahoma, Texas to join conference in 2025

This comes after the Big 12 Conference sent a cease-and-desist letter to ESPN. The conference alleging the news network conspired with other conferences to poach other Big 12 teams and convince them to leave.

Now, it's up to the OU Board of Regents to discuss openly accepting the invitation to join the SEC.

The meeting started at 9 a.m. and is open to the public.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

