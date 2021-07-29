SEC votes unanimously to invite Oklahoma, Texas to join conference in 2025

The Southeastern Conference presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Thursday to invite Oklahoma and Texas to join the SEC beginning in 2025.

Competition for all sports at Oklahoma and Texas would join the SEC effective July 1, 2025 for the 2025-26 academic year.

"Today's unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC's longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

"I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our Presidents and Chancellors in considering and acting upon each school's membership interest."

News of the vote comes a day after the Big 12 Conference sent a cease-and-desist letter to ESPN. The conference alleged that the Wide World of Sports conspired with other conferences to poach other Big 12 teams and convince them to leave the Big 12.

The current media rights deals between the two schools and the Big 12 end in June 2025.

Oklahoma and Texas are leaving behind eight remaining schools in the Big 12 which have yet to make it known if they'll also seek new conferences.

