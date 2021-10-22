OSU signs new contract with head football coach Mike Gundy

STILLWATER, Okla. — Still a Poke. OSU signs a new contract with the university with head football Mike Gundy.

OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum says this about the new contract:

"Coach Gundy is the most successful football coach in Oklahoma State's history. We applaud what he has accomplished on the field and admire the unique culture he has created, which positively impacts the lives of the young men who come to Oklahoma State to play football and get an education."

The governing board for the university approved the new contract with Gundy for five years.

“While we have experienced great success the past 17 seasons, I look forward to the future and believe the best is yet to come for Cowboy Football under coach Gundy’s leadership,” Athletic Director Chad Weiberg commented.

The Cowboys is one of seven teams to have a winning season every year over the past decade. The team has also appeared in a bowl game in the past 15 years under Gundy's leadership.

Gundy shared his appreciation of the new contract by connecting it all back to his roots and the community.

"Stillwater is home, and I love this community and Oklahoma State. Coaching my beloved alma mater is a great honor for me. I look forward to working with my outstanding coaching staff to continue having a positive impact on the lives of the players and their families who allow us the privilege to help them succeed on the field and in life.”

