ORU gaining national love as 'Cinderella' team

TULSA, Okla. — Oral Roberts Basketball is the NCAA Tournament's Cinderella and the Golden Eagles are receiving national attention.
The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon gave ORU some publicity in Monday night's monologue, and the Golden Eagles' Twitter account, with a surge in followers to more than 13,000, is now verified.
We caught up with Junior Forward Francis Lacis, who said he and his teammates are enjoying every moment of this ride, but that doesn't mean they're satisfied.
