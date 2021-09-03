Watch
Sports

Actions

Oklahoma Sooners making opponent Tulane feel at home with 'Green Wave' logo on field

items.[0].image.alt
University of Oklahoma Athletics/Twitter
OU crew paints Tulane's "Green Wave" on Owen Field in Norman ahead of Saturday's matchup between the two schools.
OU support of Tulane in Norman
Posted at 2:27 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 15:43:57-04

NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Sooners are looking to make their opponent feel a little more at home for Saturday's game.

The football team's social media accounts posted pictures on Friday showing them painting Tulane's Green Wave logo on the field in Norman.

Saturday's game had originally been scheduled to be a home game for Tulane but it was moved due to the damage in New Orleans from Hurricane Ida.

MORE >>> Oklahoma football season opener moved to Norman after hurricane threatens Tulane

Tulane has been practicing in Birmingham since the storm hit Louisiana.

Saturday's kickoff time is still scheduled for 11 a.m.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7