Oklahoma Sooners making opponent Tulane feel at home with 'Green Wave' logo on field

NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Sooners are looking to make their opponent feel a little more at home for Saturday's game.

The football team's social media accounts posted pictures on Friday showing them painting Tulane's Green Wave logo on the field in Norman.

Saturday's game had originally been scheduled to be a home game for Tulane but it was moved due to the damage in New Orleans from Hurricane Ida.

Hopefully a little sense of home for our friends from @TulaneAthletics and @GreenWaveFB. 💚💙 — Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) September 3, 2021

Tulane has been practicing in Birmingham since the storm hit Louisiana.

Saturday's kickoff time is still scheduled for 11 a.m.

