Oklahoma Sooners football: Venables speaks to media after Cale Gundy resignation

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables held his midweek news conference on Wednesday and spoke to the media for the first time since longtime assistant Cale Gundy's resignation.

Gundy resigned late Sunday night in the wake of an incident in which he used offensive language "multiple times" while in a film session with players. Gundy, a former Sooners quarterback, had worked for the program for more than two decades.

MORE >>> Former colleagues, players react to Cale Gundy resignation at Oklahoma

"All that needs to be said has been said," Venables said. "The Oklahoma program with Cale Gundy is certainly stronger than one without him."

Venables appointed offensive analyst and former NFL receiver L’Damian Washington to fill Gundy's assistant position on an interim basis. Washington started working with OU receivers in practice this week.

“L’Damian Washington will do a great job in the role," Venables said. "He’s got a great grasp on it. But we’ve had a lot of people reach out. A lot of people are interested.”

Despite the shakeup five days into their fall camp, Venables insisted the team was in a great place "all things considered."

"How we respond will ultimately determine how we’re defined," he said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

