Former colleagues, players react to Cale Gundy resignation at Oklahoma

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Oklahoma offensive coach Cale Gundy speaks during an NCAA college football media day, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 10:12 AM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 11:34:07-04

NORMAN, Okla. — Coaches and players who worked with longtime Oklahoma football assistant coach Cale Gundy posted reactions on social media following Gundy's sudden resignation on Sunday night.

Gundy said his resignation followed an incident in which he read a word he says "that I should never, under any circumstance have uttered" on a player's iPad during a recent film session. He'd worked with the football program for 23 seasons and played quarterback for the Sooners in the early 90s.

New OU head coach Brent Venables said Sunday night he accepted Gundy's resignation "with sadness."

Gundy was set to serve as one of the few sources of stability for OU as coaches, players and recruits ditched the program following Lincoln Riley's departure for USC. Former OU coach Bob Stoops worked with Gundy in some capacity throughout his tenure in Norman.

Former Sooners running back Joe Mixon released a lengthy statement of his own defending Gundy, attributing his success despite his own issues at OU to the now-former coach.

Another OU-to-NFL player Dede Westbrook also tweeted praise following the announcement Sunday night.

Freshman wide receiver Nic Anderson also tweeted his support for Gundy.

