Former colleagues, players react to Cale Gundy resignation at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — Coaches and players who worked with longtime Oklahoma football assistant coach Cale Gundy posted reactions on social media following Gundy's sudden resignation on Sunday night.

Gundy said his resignation followed an incident in which he read a word he says "that I should never, under any circumstance have uttered" on a player's iPad during a recent film session. He'd worked with the football program for 23 seasons and played quarterback for the Sooners in the early 90s.

New OU head coach Brent Venables said Sunday night he accepted Gundy's resignation "with sadness."

Statement from head football coach Brent Venables: pic.twitter.com/aXe3ak9uza — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 8, 2022

Gundy was set to serve as one of the few sources of stability for OU as coaches, players and recruits ditched the program following Lincoln Riley's departure for USC. Former OU coach Bob Stoops worked with Gundy in some capacity throughout his tenure in Norman.

It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this. I’ve worked along side Cale for 23 years and know him to be a man of character and a person that loves and cares for his players as well as OU. Thank you Cale for all the hard work you poured into our program, it will be remembered! https://t.co/4GP65e2aNX — Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) August 8, 2022

Former Sooners running back Joe Mixon released a lengthy statement of his own defending Gundy, attributing his success despite his own issues at OU to the now-former coach.

Another OU-to-NFL player Dede Westbrook also tweeted praise following the announcement Sunday night.

@OU_CoachGundy you were one of my reasons for even coming to OU!!! Take a little time off and let’s go chase for 8 — Dede Westbrook (@DedeTHEGreat11) August 8, 2022

Freshman wide receiver Nic Anderson also tweeted his support for Gundy.

I have nothing but love for @OU_CoachGundy he’s done so much for me and my family! — Nicholas Anderson (@nicanderson04) August 8, 2022

