Oklahoma City Thunder to return to Tulsa for preseason game

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Thunder is returning to Tulsa for part of the team's upcoming preseason schedule.

The Thunder announced its schedule on Wednesday, including its fourth and final 2021 preseason game at the BOK Center on Oct. 14 where they'll host the Denver Nuggets.

It will be the 12th time the Thunder has played a preseason game at the BOK Center.

Here is the team's full preseason schedule:



Oct. 4 - vs. Charlotte Hornets

Oct. 10 at Milwaukee Bucks

Oct. 13 vs. Denver Nuggets

Oct. 14 vs. Denver Nuggets (at BOK Center)

Tickets for the game in Tulsa will go on sale Aug. 16 on the BOK Center website, and on-sale dates for the games at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City will be announced at a later date.

