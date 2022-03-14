Watch
NCAA Tournaments: Fill out brackets for men's, women's hoops

Darron Cummings/AP
Lisa Moeller takes a photo of the NCAA bracket for the NCAA college basketball tournament on the side of the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis. Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 10:19 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 11:19:54-04

TULSA, Okla. — College hoops squads out of Oklahoma didn't finish conference play how they would've hoped, but that shouldn't stop fans from getting in on NCAA Tournament bracket season.

The Oklahoma Sooner women are firmly in the big dance, getting a No. 4 seed and a matchup with Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis on deck for March 19.

The men's squad didn't make the cut for the main tournament but is highlighting the field of the NIT.

Tulsa, ORU and the Oklahoma State women all fell short of an NCAA Tournament appearance while the OSU men serve their postseason ban.

>> Get a printable NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket

>> Get a printable NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket

The men's tournament starts Tuesday and the women's tournament starts Wednesday.

