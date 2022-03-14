NCAA Tournaments: Fill out brackets for men's, women's hoops

TULSA, Okla. — College hoops squads out of Oklahoma didn't finish conference play how they would've hoped, but that shouldn't stop fans from getting in on NCAA Tournament bracket season.

The Oklahoma Sooner women are firmly in the big dance, getting a No. 4 seed and a matchup with Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis on deck for March 19.

The men's squad didn't make the cut for the main tournament but is highlighting the field of the NIT.

Tulsa, ORU and the Oklahoma State women all fell short of an NCAA Tournament appearance while the OSU men serve their postseason ban.

>> Get a printable NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket

>> Get a printable NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket

The men's tournament starts Tuesday and the women's tournament starts Wednesday.

