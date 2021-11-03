NCAA denies OSU's penalty appeal

STILLWATER, Okla. — The NCAA denied Oklahoma State University's appeal of their postseason ban according to Brett Murphy with Action Network HQ.

NCAA issued the ban due to the former OSU Men's basketball association head coach allegedly violating ethics rules by accepting bribes. The former associate head men's basketball coach was arrested by the FBI in Sept. 2017 in connection to an federal criminal complaint filed and indictment.

OSU appealed the decision, which allowed them to participate in the 2021 NCAA postseason, but with the appeal denied they will not be able to participate in the 2022 postseason.

Team officials are going to address the decision Wednesday in a news conference. Sports Director Cayden McFarland is going to have the latest on 2 News Oklahoma at 5.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --