LOOKING BACK: 2 News Sports looks back at Backyard Bowl Highlights

TULSA, Okla. — Sports Director Cayden McFarland took a deep dive into Backyard Bowl games to pull out some of the top highlights and memories.

First, going back to 2007:

(Thread) Some Backyard Bowl Highlights/Game Stories from the @KJRH2HD Archives: 2007 - Union wins in OT, 43-42. Epic game documented by NFL Films.

Game-winning kick by @Tress_Way. @CoachSmith_31 pic.twitter.com/fy8KPERNtM — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) September 10, 2021

Then in 2011 with a big Union win.

2011 Union wins 41-19. 85 yard TD run by Alex Ross.

100-yard INT return by @KyleCrutchmer pic.twitter.com/z4thFTPQgl — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) September 10, 2021

2012 ended in a game winning touchdown for Union.

2012 - Union wins 14-7. 4th quarter TD by Justin Silmon is game-winner. pic.twitter.com/vB2jislavH — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) September 10, 2021

Jenks took the win in 2013 with a game winning 75 yard touchdown pass.

Union took the win again in 2014.

A shootout in 2015 ended with a Jenks win.

2015 - Jenks wins a 45-27 shootout. Long TD receptions by @dillon_stoner and @daddydimes35 pic.twitter.com/mEtWkUrTy5 — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) September 10, 2021

Allan Trimble's last Backyard Bowl win came in 2016,

