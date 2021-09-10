LOOKING BACK: 2 News Sports looks back at Backyard Bowl Highlights

TULSA, Okla. — Sports Director Cayden McFarland took a deep dive into Backyard Bowl games to pull out some of the top highlights and memories.
First, going back to 2007:
(Thread)
Some Backyard Bowl Highlights/Game Stories from the @KJRH2HD Archives:
2007 - Union wins in OT, 43-42.
Epic game documented by NFL Films.
Game-winning kick by @Tress_Way. @CoachSmith_31 pic.twitter.com/fy8KPERNtM
— Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) September 10, 2021
Then in 2011 with a big Union win.
2011 Union wins 41-19.
85 yard TD run by Alex Ross.
100-yard INT return by @KyleCrutchmer pic.twitter.com/z4thFTPQgl
— Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) September 10, 2021
2012 ended in a game winning touchdown for Union.
2012 - Union wins 14-7.
4th quarter TD by Justin Silmon is game-winner. pic.twitter.com/vB2jislavH
— Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) September 10, 2021
Jenks took the win in 2013 with a game winning 75 yard touchdown pass.
2013 - Jenks wins 27-23.
75-yard game winning TD pass in the final minutes, @CooperNunley3 to @dylanharding4.@Lil_Stevie21 pic.twitter.com/iHTBqey7Mf
— Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) September 10, 2021
Union took the win again in 2014.
2014 - Union wins 24-13.
Big plays by @dillon_stoner, @T_Brown25 and @macefarq. pic.twitter.com/yU32f8Q9WA
— Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) September 10, 2021
A shootout in 2015 ended with a Jenks win.
2015 - Jenks wins a 45-27 shootout.
Long TD receptions by @dillon_stoner and @daddydimes35 pic.twitter.com/mEtWkUrTy5
— Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) September 10, 2021
Allan Trimble's last Backyard Bowl win came in 2016,
2016 - Jenks wins 35-28.@shamaribrooks3 runs for 241 yards, but @JordonCurtis scored the game-winning TD in Allan Trimble's final Backyard Bowl victory.@T_Brown25 @iannn_corwinnn @StandleeBrett pic.twitter.com/XhL4MTe3n8
— Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) September 10, 2021
