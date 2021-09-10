Watch
LOOKING BACK: 2 News Sports looks back at Backyard Bowl Highlights

Posted at 1:00 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 14:33:50-04

TULSA, Okla. — Sports Director Cayden McFarland took a deep dive into Backyard Bowl games to pull out some of the top highlights and memories.

First, going back to 2007:

Then in 2011 with a big Union win.

2012 ended in a game winning touchdown for Union.

Jenks took the win in 2013 with a game winning 75 yard touchdown pass.

Union took the win again in 2014.

A shootout in 2015 ended with a Jenks win.

Allan Trimble's last Backyard Bowl win came in 2016,

