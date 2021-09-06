Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Jenks at Union

TULSA, Okla. — The Friday Night Live Game of the Week for Week 2 brings us back to Union High School's newly renovated football stadium as they host defending 6AI champions Jenks.

Union (2-0) is coming off of a division showdown against Broken Arrow (1-1) in which they held off the Tigers to win 38-28.

Rovaughn Banks ran for 210 yards and three touchdowns in the Union win.

Jenks (1-1) is looking to bounce back after a tough 23-15 loss to the 6AII champion Bixby Spartans (2-0) at home last week.

The Trojans defense has been stout in its first two games of the season, but the offense has struggled to keep up.

