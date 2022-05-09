Watch
Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas practice at Southern Hills

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Team USA's Justin Thomas and Team USA's Jordan Spieth react as they walk off the ninth green during a foursomes match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 6:33 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 19:52:14-04

TULSA, Okla. — Two of the top golfers in the world came to Tulsa on Monday to play a practice round at the site of the 2022 PGA Championship.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, both past major champions, played at Southern Hills Country Club about 10 days out from the start of the tournament.

A win at next week's tournament would mark Thomas's second PGA Championship win. A win for Spieth would mark his first and complete his career major grand slam.

They're the latest contenders to be spotted getting a preview of the site. Tiger Woods played a short round at Southern Hills late last month.

All three golfers are listed on the final field for the PGA Championship announced on Monday.

MORE >>> 2022 PGA Championship: Full field announced for tournament at Southern Hills

