Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas practice at Southern Hills

TULSA, Okla. — Two of the top golfers in the world came to Tulsa on Monday to play a practice round at the site of the 2022 PGA Championship.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, both past major champions, played at Southern Hills Country Club about 10 days out from the start of the tournament.

The stars are out at Southern Hills! I was at the course today and caught @JordanSpieth and @JustinThomas34 finishing up their practice round for the @PGAChampionship. Spieth is looking to complete the career major grand slam and Thomas is looking for his second PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/aPdIP3OvYA — Chris DiMaria (@chris_DiMaria) May 9, 2022

Fun walk around Southern Hills today with @JordanSpieth. Course is awesome, was some nice @PGAChampionship prep before next week pic.twitter.com/OENdgr6moM — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) May 9, 2022

A win at next week's tournament would mark Thomas's second PGA Championship win. A win for Spieth would mark his first and complete his career major grand slam.

They're the latest contenders to be spotted getting a preview of the site. Tiger Woods played a short round at Southern Hills late last month.

All three golfers are listed on the final field for the PGA Championship announced on Monday.

